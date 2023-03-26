Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Two US B-52H Bombers Intercepted by Russia Su-35 Fighter Jet over the Baltic Sea
169 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

US Military News


Mar 23, 2023

Russian military Su-35 fighter jets reportedly repelled two US B-52 strategic bombers. This incident occurred because the two bombers were detected flying toward the Russian border.


Over the Baltic Sea, one Su-35 jet managed to drive two US B-52 bombers away from Russian territory. After it was confirmed that it would not return to Russian territory, the Su-35 returned to its base.


On the other hand, the US Military denied the Russian statement. The US Air Force in Europe said the two B-52 bombers were on a mission over Estonia.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZ-L6i6AhWA

Keywords
militaryrussiausair forceunited statesfighterjetsstrategicestoniabombersb-52interceptedbaltic seasu-35repelledrussian territoryreturned to base

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket