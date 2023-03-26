Two US B-52H Bombers Intercepted by Russia Su-35 Fighter Jet over the Baltic Sea

US Military News
Mar 23, 2023
Russian military Su-35 fighter jets reportedly repelled two US B-52 strategic bombers. This incident occurred because the two bombers were detected flying toward the Russian border.
Over the Baltic Sea, one Su-35 jet managed to drive two US B-52 bombers away from Russian territory. After it was confirmed that it would not return to Russian territory, the Su-35 returned to its base.
On the other hand, the US Military denied the Russian statement. The US Air Force in Europe said the two B-52 bombers were on a mission over Estonia.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZ-L6i6AhWA
