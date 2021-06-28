© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Quantum Life #114 - The Great Awakening
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • June 28, 2021
Denial is one of the first steps of awakening. You get a glimpse of the sheer magnitude of the Darkness and what that might mean to your existence, and it's natural to knee jerk into denial. Yet, the door has been cracked open, and even the smallest opening cannot be closed.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.