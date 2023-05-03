EPOCH TV | ‘Shocking’: US Gov't’s Role in Child Trafficking Exposed

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
‘Shocking’: US Gov't’s Role in Child Trafficking Exposed
The Biden administration is being accused of running a large-scale child trafficking operation in relation to the “border crisis.” Findings on this from a grand jury were detailed in a 142-page document from the Supreme Court of Florida.
Similar accusations were recently made by Department of Health and Human Services whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas. While testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, she stated that, “whether intentional or not, it can be argued that the U.S. government has become the middleman in a large scale, multi-billion-dollar child trafficking operation that is run by bad actors seeking to profit off of the lives of children.”
In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll discuss what’s really taking place.
