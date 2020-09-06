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Bring Me Home Mr. President! An Appeal to President Trump to Allow Trials of a Virus-destroying New Technology!
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48 views • September 06, 2020
Breakthrough Discovery in the Treatment of HIV/Aids and other Catastrophic Diseases. Original source: https://youtu.be/J-bjkDUZHZ4 . Fifteen years ago, Dr. Danilo Fernandez discovered an innovative way of treating all types of viral, bacterial, fungal and parasitic diseases that afflict both humans and animals. In 2002 he designed a machine that treats the blood in such a way that it eliminates all pathogens from the blood. https://gmtpci.com
U.S. clinical trials were scheduled for July 28th when the hospital CEO suddenly stopped them for "political reasons." See a recent video interview here: https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/health-care/item/36926-dr-danilo-fernandez-a-new-covid-cure .
Now Dr. Fernandez is publicly appealing to President Trump to allow demonstration and trials of his breakthrough technology, perhaps at a VA hospital like Walter Reed. See also the YouTube Channel "GlobalMed Technologies USA" https://youtu.be/e7YxW23AzLo
U.S. clinical trials were scheduled for July 28th when the hospital CEO suddenly stopped them for "political reasons." See a recent video interview here: https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/health-care/item/36926-dr-danilo-fernandez-a-new-covid-cure .
Now Dr. Fernandez is publicly appealing to President Trump to allow demonstration and trials of his breakthrough technology, perhaps at a VA hospital like Walter Reed. See also the YouTube Channel "GlobalMed Technologies USA" https://youtu.be/e7YxW23AzLo
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