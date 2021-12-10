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WI Testimony - Why inflate voter rolls?
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Why inflate voter rolls?
WI reported a 72% turnout in Nov. 2020
It was actually 90 PERCENT of "active" voters
"One big advantage of inflating the database is it makes the turnout look lower...it disguises...a lot of phantom ballots, or harvesting a lot of ballots."
Thank you WISEYE.org and OAN for broadcasting the hearing, and @LizHarrington76 for the edit and commentary
WI reported a 72% turnout in Nov. 2020
It was actually 90 PERCENT of "active" voters
"One big advantage of inflating the database is it makes the turnout look lower...it disguises...a lot of phantom ballots, or harvesting a lot of ballots."
Thank you WISEYE.org and OAN for broadcasting the hearing, and @LizHarrington76 for the edit and commentary
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