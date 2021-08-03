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(COVID-19) PLANNED INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE & THE DARK 'GENE-THERAPY-VAX' AGENDA (DR. YEADON REVIEW)
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110 views • August 03, 2021
Dr. Michael Yeadon
Doctors for Covid Ethics Symposium, Day 2
================
(world orders review)
================
COVID-19 PLANNED RESPONSE; the DANGEROUS GENE-VAX DARK-AGENDA (Dr. Yeadon)
[LINK] https://www.bitchute.com/video/IT750G80u45B// [SHARE]
================
Live-streamed by UK Column for Doctors for Covid Ethics Symposium @ http://www.ukcolumn.org
video segment report filed by info that matters @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ggt/
remastered for world orders review
================
https://www.globalresearch.ca/former-pfizer-vp-issues-warning-israel-now-uk-just-few-weeks/5742817?pdf=5742817
-----
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652?pdf=5730652
------
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-killer-vaccine-worldwide-7-9-billion-people/5749363?pdf=5749363
------
https://www.globalresearch.ca/france-germany-canada-greece-convert-tyranny-agenda-id2020-revisited/5750243?pdf=5750243
================
WORLD COUP / KILLER VAXX / NWO DIGITAL TYRANNY
(Yeadon, Chossudovsky; Henningsen)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tvT43VswRyN8/
(Dr. Yeadon) Resist This Greatest Crime Ever & Tyrannical NWO GOV
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rcWMJNHe1Ewe/
Dr. Yeadon - COVID-19 CROSSHAIRS (@ The Delingpod Podcast, April 2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B9yYkUjJ2b0b/
THE DELTA DECEPTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KFUzUyBLuNUT/
BATTLE FOR THE SOULS of ALL (JANUS vs. HUMANITY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FePkYrasHt7/
COVIDIOCRACY vs HUMANITY (BITS n BITES 01)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KSz39QCCTuDE/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE [I]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGtbUmvIy53p/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE [II]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UV9MQJfNfst/
GRAPHENE, NANOTUBES: BEHAIVIOUR UNDER EMF/5G STIMULATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BcTVYC8KW0k7/
(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
ON THE "ANTIOXIDANTS" THAT "DEGRADE" GRAPHENE OXIDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbMtDgvItC8g/
INTER-GENERATIONAL GLOBALIST AGENDA (ALAN WATT)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4XeFx7xivlp/
GRAPHENE, CROWLEY, THE HIVE MIND & CICADA 3301
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bw4Zf3NIdaov/
Dr. Pierre Gilbert (1995) 'Globalists, Freemasons & Zombies' [Full, Eng. Subs.]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0z1LJA5m8hib/
VAXXINE VAMPS & PATHOGENIC PRIMING OF THE WORLD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Av34tWuXHThy/
WHY VAXXED ARE ACTING STRANGE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dm4G9BYj1Clw/
OPTOGENETICS (''Vaxxine'' Brain Hacks; Making Of the New Zombie)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zh7oQ7uBKy54/
GRAPHENE... COVID VAXXX-SEEN... GEORGIA GUIDE-STONES DREAM?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/
mRNA VAXXINES MICROSCOPED [Pfizer & Moderna] ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWPjWZw4aDnc/
"MODERNA" VAX = "99.5% GRAPHENE OXIDE", SPECTROSCOPY ANALYSIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7aQDR8bSe9Qo/
SARS-CoV-2 [fake], PCR [fraud], rGO VAXXINES [platform]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qXfRW0JOS0Vx/
The TROJAN NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70SGpfK6cAvA/
'GRAPHENE' FOUND In FRENCH 'Covid VAX?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KE2Mf7blqlqJ/
'5G' Was 'For' The 'VAXXED' + 'GLOBALIST PUPPET SHOW'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RXhOZhQw2rwB/
SURVIVING WORLD WAR III (Windows On The World)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0lPJqlld4Aot/
GRAPHENE in JABS!!! [Karen Kingston]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QiNeBvkQWtel/
You Had Better BE CAREFUL With MRIs Then... If You're VAXXINATED!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Sure1Y6pH1n
COVIDS PLANDEMIC GLOBALIST GOV-CORP PSY-OP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RxFEwA6er8Td/
'INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS' After MODERNA [rGO] 'VAX SHOT'?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Am4wFMPbrgTI/
62% Of VAXXED Could DIE Within 3 YEARS (Dr's Study Reports)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dRwvxT8yE09n/
EMF & 'MAGNETO-CALORIC EFFECT' of (rGO) GRAPHENE OXIDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Wt01ryNDHCN/
'GRAPHENE' IN 'FLU VAX' / NEUROMODULATION / PHOTOLUMINESCENCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5kU8fAXas1Ob/
'GRAPHENE' PHYSIOLOGICAL 'SALINE' + (rGO) 'BLOOD TESTS'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1iC5AmJdrpEm/
Prof. Chossudovsky (La Quinta Columna Interview)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WsMHPUcvWqt0/
2ND TEAM 'CONFIRMS GRAPHENE' in 'COVID VAXXX' (Dr. Kalcker Review)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k3NmtetOkXas/
[FUTURE SHOCK] REMAKING HUMANITY (Dayz of Noah)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tejoNXBvI7Ya/
MIRROR PROJECT (2020-21) REPORTS [DOC]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GgGa0bwGSQtf/
rGO MAGNETIC FERROFLUID
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XWMPep0
Doctors for Covid Ethics Symposium, Day 2
================
(world orders review)
================
COVID-19 PLANNED RESPONSE; the DANGEROUS GENE-VAX DARK-AGENDA (Dr. Yeadon)
[LINK] https://www.bitchute.com/video/IT750G80u45B// [SHARE]
================
Live-streamed by UK Column for Doctors for Covid Ethics Symposium @ http://www.ukcolumn.org
video segment report filed by info that matters @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ggt/
remastered for world orders review
================
https://www.globalresearch.ca/former-pfizer-vp-issues-warning-israel-now-uk-just-few-weeks/5742817?pdf=5742817
-----
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652?pdf=5730652
------
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-killer-vaccine-worldwide-7-9-billion-people/5749363?pdf=5749363
------
https://www.globalresearch.ca/france-germany-canada-greece-convert-tyranny-agenda-id2020-revisited/5750243?pdf=5750243
================
WORLD COUP / KILLER VAXX / NWO DIGITAL TYRANNY
(Yeadon, Chossudovsky; Henningsen)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tvT43VswRyN8/
(Dr. Yeadon) Resist This Greatest Crime Ever & Tyrannical NWO GOV
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rcWMJNHe1Ewe/
Dr. Yeadon - COVID-19 CROSSHAIRS (@ The Delingpod Podcast, April 2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B9yYkUjJ2b0b/
THE DELTA DECEPTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KFUzUyBLuNUT/
BATTLE FOR THE SOULS of ALL (JANUS vs. HUMANITY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FePkYrasHt7/
COVIDIOCRACY vs HUMANITY (BITS n BITES 01)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KSz39QCCTuDE/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE [I]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGtbUmvIy53p/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE [II]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UV9MQJfNfst/
GRAPHENE, NANOTUBES: BEHAIVIOUR UNDER EMF/5G STIMULATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BcTVYC8KW0k7/
(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
ON THE "ANTIOXIDANTS" THAT "DEGRADE" GRAPHENE OXIDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbMtDgvItC8g/
INTER-GENERATIONAL GLOBALIST AGENDA (ALAN WATT)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4XeFx7xivlp/
GRAPHENE, CROWLEY, THE HIVE MIND & CICADA 3301
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bw4Zf3NIdaov/
Dr. Pierre Gilbert (1995) 'Globalists, Freemasons & Zombies' [Full, Eng. Subs.]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0z1LJA5m8hib/
VAXXINE VAMPS & PATHOGENIC PRIMING OF THE WORLD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Av34tWuXHThy/
WHY VAXXED ARE ACTING STRANGE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dm4G9BYj1Clw/
OPTOGENETICS (''Vaxxine'' Brain Hacks; Making Of the New Zombie)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zh7oQ7uBKy54/
GRAPHENE... COVID VAXXX-SEEN... GEORGIA GUIDE-STONES DREAM?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/
mRNA VAXXINES MICROSCOPED [Pfizer & Moderna] ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWPjWZw4aDnc/
"MODERNA" VAX = "99.5% GRAPHENE OXIDE", SPECTROSCOPY ANALYSIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7aQDR8bSe9Qo/
SARS-CoV-2 [fake], PCR [fraud], rGO VAXXINES [platform]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qXfRW0JOS0Vx/
The TROJAN NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70SGpfK6cAvA/
'GRAPHENE' FOUND In FRENCH 'Covid VAX?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KE2Mf7blqlqJ/
'5G' Was 'For' The 'VAXXED' + 'GLOBALIST PUPPET SHOW'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RXhOZhQw2rwB/
SURVIVING WORLD WAR III (Windows On The World)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0lPJqlld4Aot/
GRAPHENE in JABS!!! [Karen Kingston]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QiNeBvkQWtel/
You Had Better BE CAREFUL With MRIs Then... If You're VAXXINATED!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Sure1Y6pH1n
COVIDS PLANDEMIC GLOBALIST GOV-CORP PSY-OP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RxFEwA6er8Td/
'INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS' After MODERNA [rGO] 'VAX SHOT'?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Am4wFMPbrgTI/
62% Of VAXXED Could DIE Within 3 YEARS (Dr's Study Reports)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dRwvxT8yE09n/
EMF & 'MAGNETO-CALORIC EFFECT' of (rGO) GRAPHENE OXIDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Wt01ryNDHCN/
'GRAPHENE' IN 'FLU VAX' / NEUROMODULATION / PHOTOLUMINESCENCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5kU8fAXas1Ob/
'GRAPHENE' PHYSIOLOGICAL 'SALINE' + (rGO) 'BLOOD TESTS'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1iC5AmJdrpEm/
Prof. Chossudovsky (La Quinta Columna Interview)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WsMHPUcvWqt0/
2ND TEAM 'CONFIRMS GRAPHENE' in 'COVID VAXXX' (Dr. Kalcker Review)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k3NmtetOkXas/
[FUTURE SHOCK] REMAKING HUMANITY (Dayz of Noah)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tejoNXBvI7Ya/
MIRROR PROJECT (2020-21) REPORTS [DOC]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GgGa0bwGSQtf/
rGO MAGNETIC FERROFLUID
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XWMPep0
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