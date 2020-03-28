© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trish Regan Out At Fox Business After Saying Democrats Using Coronavirus To Impeach Trump
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • March 28, 2020
By Joe Concha - 03/27/20
Fox Business Network has parted ways with Trish Regan less than two weeks after the primetime host controversially called Democratic criticism of President Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak "yet another attempt to impeach the president."
Source: https://thehill.com/homenews/media/489927-trish-regan-departs-fox-business
Source: https://www.thedailybeast.com/fox-business-network-fires-trish-regan-after-coronavirus-impeachment-scam-rant?ref=scroll
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Fox Business Network has parted ways with Trish Regan less than two weeks after the primetime host controversially called Democratic criticism of President Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak "yet another attempt to impeach the president."
Source: https://thehill.com/homenews/media/489927-trish-regan-departs-fox-business
Source: https://www.thedailybeast.com/fox-business-network-fires-trish-regan-after-coronavirus-impeachment-scam-rant?ref=scroll
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.