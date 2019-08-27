BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔴RED ALERT! Silicon Valley is building a Chinese-style social credit system - 1611-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2033 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
16 views • August 27, 2019
RED ALERT! Silicon Valley is building a Chinese-style social credit system - 1611-6P
An increasing number of societal “privileges” related to transportation, accommodations, communications, and the rates we pay for services (like insurance) are either controlled by technology companies or affected by how we use technology services. And Silicon Valley’s rules for being allowed to use their services are getting stricter. If current trends hold, it’s possible that in the future a majority of misdemeanors and even some felonies will be punished not by Washington, D.C., but by Silicon Valley. It’s a slippery slope away from democracy and toward corporatocracy. In other words, in the future, law enforcement may be determined less by the Constitution and legal code, and more by end-user license agreements. E-Militia Article: Silicon Valley’s Chinese-style social credit system http://ow.ly/23b030pq7mO

GUEST: Jonathan Carpenter of Osceola County, Florida was sitting at home when a mail carrier knocked on his front door. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was notifying him that they have suspended his concealed handgun permit. When he tried to get this case of mistaken identity straightened out he was told that although he was correct about them having the wrong guy he would still have to give up his weapon. It was apparent that the police had the wrong man, but Carpenter was in for his biggest shock yet. The Sherriff’s office told Carpenter he had to surrender his guns. Carpenter never even had as much as a hearing, yet he was losing his rights. “The last thing on my mind was me having to turn over my gun,” Carpenter told AmmoLand. “I was upset when the Sheriff told me that I need to surrender my gun before any due process.
Article: https://www.ammoland.com/2019/08/florida-man-has-firearms-rights-taken-away-over-mistaken-identity/#axzz5xikO163W https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2019/08/19/red-flag-law-failure-guy-is-stripped-of-his-gunsbecause-of-another-mans-criminal-activity-n2551921
Keywords
santilli
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Republicans&#8217; 2026 Defeat Exposes Voter Anger Over War Spending, Economic Decline – Analyst

Republicans’ 2026 Defeat Exposes Voter Anger Over War Spending, Economic Decline – Analyst

Garrison Vance
Trump Urges Congress to Pass Bill Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Trump Urges Congress to Pass Bill Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Douglas Harrington
Trump Announces Arrival of 1 Million Barrels of Venezuelan Oil in Texas

Trump Announces Arrival of 1 Million Barrels of Venezuelan Oil in Texas

Garrison Vance
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Sterling Ashworth
Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Iva Greene
Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy