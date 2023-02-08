Bhakdi: Take control of your data! #MyDataMyChoice

https://www.mwgfd.org/mydatamychoice-bhakdi-en/



Doc here: https://www.mwgfd.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Sample-Non-EUR_EN.docx



Resistance comes from resisting. Fear not. "Let's walk the road to freedom together," says Prof. Bhakdi.

Any discomfort and trouble is better than that, what happens if you do not act. CBDC in simple Terms: https://youtu.be/-0yikCGzcbo IoB: https://www.analyticssteps.com/blogs/internet-bodies-everything-you-need-know https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_IoB_briefing_paper_2020.pdf This is an experiment https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728 This is cell and gene therapy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CXkZQu1xt0 Implants in children https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/wef-augmented-reality-technology-implant-microchips-kids/ Harari “people are hackable animals” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NV0CtZga7qM CBDC https://youtu.be/rpNnTuK5JJU https://www.bitchute.com/video/geJkjtHd4Sw6/ https://professorwerner.org/

