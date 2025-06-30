Spirit of Prophecy Sunday Service 06/29/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sunday School Teaching: The Battle for your Soul
Sunday School Teacher: Pastor Tony Colet
Sunday Message: The Promise of the Father
Sunday Teacher: Pastor Jonathan Gallo
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit: