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Η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΠΟΥ ΓΚΡΕΜΙΖΕΙ ΤΟΝ ΨΕΥΤΙΚΟ ΚΟΣΜΟ ΠΟΥ ΖΟΥΜΕ
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37 views • January 14, 2020
Η ταπείνωση είναι η νίκη των Ουρανών. Η Αλήθεια του Χριστού, η λύτρωση από την πλάνη. Όταν πιστεύεις στον Θεό και φοβάσαι παράλληλα τον σατανά ως οντότητα που νικά την εικονα και την ομοίωση του Θεού, τότε νομίζεις ότι πιστεύεις στον Θεό, και είσαι στην πλάνη του απατεώνα ψεύτη και συκοφάντη της εν αληθείας θεώσεως του ανθρώπου.
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