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WTC 911 20th Anniversary: What Really Happened Part I
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
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249 views • September 11, 2021
I've studied the events of September 11th 2001 at the WTC and Pentagon for several years. This is part I of my Commentary and Analysis of what really happened which is much different than what the major media networks want us to think happened and why.

This will be a several part series in the month of September 2021 to reflect on the 911 tragedy and help bring the real criminal perpetrators of the 911 false flag to justice. These are criminal elements in the CIA, USAF, Bushes, Cheney, Rockefellers, Deutsche Bank UK, German Intel, Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, CIA Brennan, Silverstein, JP Morgan Chase and several other criminals were part of the globalist 911 Conspiracy.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy