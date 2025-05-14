BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gas Prices Drop & 407 Tolls Gone! Ontario’s Big Win for Drivers 🚗💸
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 11 hours ago

Gas Prices Drop & 407 Tolls Gone! Ontario’s Big Win for Drivers 🚗💸

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

Big savings are rolling in for Ontario drivers! 🚘

Premier Doug Ford’s government has announced a permanent gas tax cut and the removal of tolls on Highway 407 East, starting June 1, 2025.


These changes could save families hundreds at the pump and over $7,000 a year in toll fees. It's part of the 2025 Budget aimed at easing the burden of inflation and rising costs.


Find out what this means for your commute and your wallet. 💰

👇 Drop your thoughts in the comments — is this a smart move or just politics?


🔔 Subscribe to News Plus Globe for the latest updates across Canada.


🔖 Hashtags:

#OntarioNews #DougFord #GasTaxCut #407Tolls #OntarioBudget2025 #CanadaNews #CommuterRelief #NewsPlusGlobe #Highway407 #FuelSavings #TorontoNews

Keywords
ontarioontario newscut tolls and taxes ontarioontario gas tax cutontario highway 407highway 407highway 407 tollsontario premier407 toll taxontario gas taxgas tax in ontarioontario gas tax breakontario gas tax reliefontario fuel taxontarios fuel and gas tax cutontario unlikely to lower gas taxontario gas pricessave on gas ontarioontario ndpprice of gas ontarioontario price of gasontario legislatureontario liberal party
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy