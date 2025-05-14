Gas Prices Drop & 407 Tolls Gone! Ontario’s Big Win for Drivers 🚗💸

Big savings are rolling in for Ontario drivers! 🚘

Premier Doug Ford’s government has announced a permanent gas tax cut and the removal of tolls on Highway 407 East, starting June 1, 2025.





These changes could save families hundreds at the pump and over $7,000 a year in toll fees. It's part of the 2025 Budget aimed at easing the burden of inflation and rising costs.





Find out what this means for your commute and your wallet. 💰

