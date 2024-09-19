BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Diabetes, Syndrome X and Modern Myths of Blood Sugar Control
Dr. Cage Says
Dr. Cage Says
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • 7 months ago

Diabetes rates are increasing. It is one of the most expensive and most debilitating conditions to deal with long term. The early stages are called Syndrome X, or Metabolic Syndrome. Numerous myths and misinformation abound, the most prominent of which is that Type II diabetes is a permanent, irreversible condition. This video presents the truth of how to reclaim control of your life.


Dr. Cage's Education Platform:  www.drcagesays.org

Dr. Cage Wellness Clinic: www.drcagewellness.org



Keywords
healthdiabeteslongevitynaturalwellnessblood sugarmetabolic syndrome
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy