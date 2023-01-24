Create New Account
Playing God
12 views
The New American
The New American
Published Yesterday

The World Economic Forum's Yuval Harari is an advocate for the Transhumanist movement. It openly calls to 'genetically modify' humanity. But what will be the cost?


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

The Guardian: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PU5bCflzEM


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
transhumanismwefpandemicsscottish renaissance

