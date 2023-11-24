Create New Account
BUYDEN is releasing migrants into Nogales; the town is buckling under a flood of aliens
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago

Kari Lake: BUYDEN is releasing 200 migrants a day into Nogales, & the town is buckling under the weight of a flood of people they can't afford to house.


There is NOTHING compassionate about leaving people to rot on our streets.

Biden is selling migrants a lie.


The most humane thing to do is let them remain in Mexico while they are put through our LEGAL immigration process.


@KariLake

https://x.com/KariLake/status/1727329742133895177?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal immigrantscartelsalien invasionopen southern border

