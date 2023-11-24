BUYDEN is releasing migrants into Nogales; the town is buckling under a flood of aliens

Kari Lake: BUYDEN is releasing 200 migrants a day into Nogales, & the town is buckling under the weight of a flood of people they can't afford to house.





There is NOTHING compassionate about leaving people to rot on our streets.

Biden is selling migrants a lie.





The most humane thing to do is let them remain in Mexico while they are put through our LEGAL immigration process.





