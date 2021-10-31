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What is an Assembly - How do I get involved
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1 view • October 31, 2021
To support Speak Project and UNC Launch:
Paypal: http://www.paypal.me/UnitedNewsLifeForce
Zelle: [email protected]
CashApp: $Bchgirly
For Life Force go to : www.lifeforce.cc. To download the Life Force App:
https://life-force.honeycommb.com/login
For more information and deep dive research go to www.ProjectSpeak.net For more info on Kim go to her link at https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible and watch the "Kim Possible" playlist on this channel.
To contact Speak Project: email [email protected]
If you interested in getting more information on the Quantuam Healing device please submit at: https://www.lifeforce.solutions
To join our live Sunday Zoom calls:
Topic: LIFE FORCE WEEKLY UPDATE
Time: 04:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Every week on Sunday
Oct 25, 2020 04:00 PM
Nov 1, 2020 04:00 PM
Nov 8, 2020 04:00 PM
Nov 15, 2020 04:00 PM
Nov 22, 2020 04:00 PM
Nov 29, 2020 04:00 PM
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88650947853
Paypal: http://www.paypal.me/UnitedNewsLifeForce
Zelle: [email protected]
CashApp: $Bchgirly
For Life Force go to : www.lifeforce.cc. To download the Life Force App:
https://life-force.honeycommb.com/login
For more information and deep dive research go to www.ProjectSpeak.net For more info on Kim go to her link at https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible and watch the "Kim Possible" playlist on this channel.
To contact Speak Project: email [email protected]
If you interested in getting more information on the Quantuam Healing device please submit at: https://www.lifeforce.solutions
To join our live Sunday Zoom calls:
Topic: LIFE FORCE WEEKLY UPDATE
Time: 04:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Every week on Sunday
Oct 25, 2020 04:00 PM
Nov 1, 2020 04:00 PM
Nov 8, 2020 04:00 PM
Nov 15, 2020 04:00 PM
Nov 22, 2020 04:00 PM
Nov 29, 2020 04:00 PM
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88650947853
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