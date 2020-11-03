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THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL – PART 1
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58103 views • November 03, 2020
Who is the Cabal? In this 17 part series, the Cabal will be fully exposed. As time is running out, we will upload one part every week. Research and script are done… for all 17 parts. Only the editing is left. Therefore, one part per week. This Sequel is not about Q, nor Trump. It is about the Cabal. It will give you info that will blow you off your socks. Crime, murder, money laundering, cartels, high treason, all of which under your noise… Meet the Cabal. Next week: part 2.
The Fall of the Cabal is a Documentary of nearly 3 hours made by award-winning author and researcher Janet Ossebaard and can be viewed here
Janet is now in the process of releasing another 17 part sequel.
The Fall of the Cabal DVD and other merchandise can be purchased directly from her website here
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
The Fall of the Cabal is a Documentary of nearly 3 hours made by award-winning author and researcher Janet Ossebaard and can be viewed here
Janet is now in the process of releasing another 17 part sequel.
The Fall of the Cabal DVD and other merchandise can be purchased directly from her website here
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
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