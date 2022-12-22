Sarmatushka: Russia Releases Music Video Boasting of NATO’S Destruction

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is in Washington tonight, meeting with President Joe Biden. He will address the US Congress to beg for more money and weapons, including long-range missiles, to strike Russia.

Democrats and Republicans in Washington are united in their determination to give Mr. Zelenskyy anything and everything he requests, no matter the cost – including the cost of getting America into a war with Russia.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry produced and released a music video boasting of the destruction of America and NATO, and there’s another war brewing, one between India and China. These stories and much more are on this edition of TruNews.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/21/22





