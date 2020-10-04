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So you thought you knew the truth about COVID 19. You're wrong.
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269 views • October 04, 2020
The truth is COVID 19 was made in French bio labs COVID 19 has a French patent made at Institute Pasteur. COVID 19 has a French lineage from corona virus SARS and genetically altered RNA in French operated Vietnam Bio labs. The verification link is in the video.
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