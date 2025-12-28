When Will the Temple be Rebuilt?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is commonly said among Christians that before Christ comes, the Jews must rebuild their Temple, and then the antichrist will come and sit in it, proclaiming himself to be God (see 2 Thessalonians). But is this the correct interpretation of "Temple" in that verse, or is it a deception? Didn't Paul also write that "ye are the Temple of God?" Didn't the Jews try to rebuild the temple in 300's? What happened to that endeavor?