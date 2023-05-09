EVENTO 2023 03 Dino Tinelli intervista Elia Menta
Incontro 29 Aprile 2023 a Cavaion Veronese
CON LA PRESENZA STRAORDINARIA DI
GIANCARLO INFANTE (FISICO TEORICO), DR. ELIA MENTA (INTERVISTATORE), ROBERTO MORINI (FISICO NUCLEARE E FILOSOFO) E DINO TINELLI (LIBERO RICERCATORE)
Stelle, clima, news, geocentrismo, comunicazione, indottrinamento, piante, onde....e altro ancora...
roberto morinidino tinellievento 2023incontro di liberi ricercatorielia mentagiancarlo infante
