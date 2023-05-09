Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EVENTO 2023 03 Dino Tinelli intervista Elia Menta
9 views
channel image
leplaylist
Published Yesterday |

Incontro 29 Aprile 2023 a Cavaion Veronese 

CON LA PRESENZA STRAORDINARIA DI
GIANCARLO INFANTE (FISICO TEORICO), DR. ELIA MENTA (INTERVISTATORE), ROBERTO MORINI (FISICO NUCLEARE E FILOSOFO) E DINO TINELLI (LIBERO RICERCATORE)

Stelle, clima, news, geocentrismo, comunicazione, indottrinamento, piante, onde....e altro ancora...


Keywords
roberto morinidino tinellievento 2023incontro di liberi ricercatorielia mentagiancarlo infante

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket