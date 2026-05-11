645: Moving Pieces on the Global Chess Board | Simon Dixon (Clip)

Those with the eyes to see the value in a $3 Bitcoin often understand how geopolitical events are interconnected through the Financial Industrial Complex. Simon Dixon has invested in over 100 companies throughout the Bitcoin and FinTech space over the past 15 years, and understands capital flows, which are often precursors to military moves.





What does the world look like in the aftermath of a global energy disruption and the installation of the Tehran Tollbooth? Does a new multipolar world make things more or less stable, and what role does BRICS+ play in the aftermath? One of the most important moments in world history is playing out right now, while most are unaware of what is coming.





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