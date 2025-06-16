BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Preserving Credibility: Juan O Savin's Warning to the Patriot Movement
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
Juan O Savin issues a stark warning about the growing threat of disinformation within the Patriot movement. As rumors swirl about Gitmo trials, election fraud, and Epstein revelations, Savin emphasizes the urgent need for discernment—highlighting how reckless claims and premature announcements destroy credibility when they fail to materialize.


THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-storm-is-here-imminent-arrests-global-shifts-and-the-battle-for-truth/


The danger of "being first" vs. being accurate—why patience is essential in the information war


Tulsi Gabbard’s bombshell comments about stolen elections and hand-count ballots—straight from Trump’s inner circle


The Epstein cover-up deepens: New details on suppressed evidence, hidden videos, and the "honeypot" blackmail operation


Hollywood’s dark underbelly: Chilling accounts of young starlets coerced into unthinkable acts for career advancement


Savin’s message is clear: Verify before amplifying. The fight for truth requires discipline—or the movement risks losing its most powerful weapon: trust.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

