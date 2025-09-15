The Epistle Of Paul The Apostle To The Romans Part #9-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT15 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TONIGHT’S STUDY: Romans 9 is often highlighted by Calvinists because they interpret its verses as direct support for the doctrines of unconditional election and God’s absolute sovereignty in salvation. The chapter contains several passages that, according to Calvinist exegesis, demonstrate that God chooses who will receive mercy and who will be hardened, not based on any human actions, foreseen or otherwise, but solely on his divine will. Tonight we take a deep dive into to see if ‘these things be so’.