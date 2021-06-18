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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1012 - Vicky Ernst - Report on arrests in cold case
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21 views • June 18, 2021
Rucker and Johnson broke into Vicky’s home and murdered her. Her battered body was found with her throat slashed from ear to ear. New DNA technology led police to her killers more than 15 years later.
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