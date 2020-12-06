ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΣΤΟΝ ΦΙΛΟΛΟΓΙΚΗ ΣΤΕΓΗ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ /LITERARY HOUSE OF PIREUS MEETING 09 10 2016

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Meeting of the Literary House of Pireus and reciting one of my poems entitled "Nereids never forget" from my Greek published book "Cosmic Romances" at TheTheatron Cafe (Pireus-Greece) on 09-10-2016
Συνάντηση της Φιλολογικής Στέγης Πειραιά και απαγγελία ενός ποιήματος μου με τίτλο "Οι Νηρηίδες δεν ξεχνούν ποτέ" απο το βιβλίο μου ποίησης "Συμπαντικά Ειδύλλια", Εκδ. Άλλωστε στο TheTheatron, Πειραιάς στις 09-10-2016.
Αγορά βιβλίου στους εξής συνδέσμους:alloste.gr/λογοτεχνία/58-symbantika-eidyllia.html
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