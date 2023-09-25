Create New Account
Seymour Hersh: Russia Has Won The War... What comes Next? Emergency Transmission
Rick Langley
Published 19 hours ago

Alex Jones breaks down how an intelligence source told Hersh: "The war is over. Russia has won. There is no Ukrainian offensive anymore, but the White House and the American media have to keep the lie going."

