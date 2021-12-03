Epstein accuser: Ghislaine Maxwell is a 'master manipulator' - BBC News

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The trial is in day 5. Prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell the former girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “preyed on vulnerable young girls, manipulated them, and served them up to be sexually abused."
Maxwell, who's 59, faces eight charges of sex trafficking and other offences.
The BBC spoke to Teresa Helm, who accused Epstein of sexually assaulting her at the age of 22, and described Maxwell as a "master manipulator".