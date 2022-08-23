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A Marriage Genuinely Blessed by the God that Created Marriage! - A Most Happy Day!
Biblical Solution
Biblical Solution
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64 views • August 23, 2022

Fears melt away for those who choose the simple life apart from all the beast approvals and controls, where joy takes over in those few who are willing to stand for what they know to be right under a holy, loving God.

May these two be forever blessed in the strong faith that they have here displayed in such otherwise discouraging times, and may all who witness this marriage, take new courage to stand as these yet do in trusting YHWH and His true institutes of life, remaining steadfastly separate from the intimidating authoritative permissions of an evil world.

Having not sought Caesar nor the corrupt church for their blessings, they will surely be abundantly blessed by YHWH in having appealed to Him and Him alone for a true anointing over their marriage.

They will surely have a wonderful life together under His care in publicly showing how well they understand who it is that really blesses marriages! 

❤️🤵👰♥️




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freedombiblelovetruthjusticeweddingisaiah 65separatistsanointed by yhwhaustralian ceremonyhappy endingjoyous people11-14
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