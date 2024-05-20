Julian Assange's wife reacts after high court ruling in extradition case
Published Yesterday
Julian Assange's wife reacts after high court ruling in extradition case. Stella Assange said the judges deliberating on the extradition case against her husband had 'reached the right decision' after Julian Assange was granted leave to appeal.
