MAN IN CHEMO SAYS 'IT IS NOTHING I CAN'T HANDLE' THAT'S A GOOD THING HIS WHOLE FAMILY IS VAXXED (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel 99Percent at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9m8xdur1yRck/
Including his kids. So based on the known fact that cancer treatments kill the patient 97% of the time, he better better be tough. He hopes and prays everyone will get vaxxed. Well, don't pray for me dude leave me out of your death regimen.
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.