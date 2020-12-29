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Petitions: Trump/Biden Lets see how many people sign each one. Other Petitions as well
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11 views • December 29, 2020
I apologize for spontaneous/unorganized rambling of my thoughts. I am mainly speaking in this video about petitions and I suggest a few ideas as well as petitions we should all sign that presently exist...The Great Barrington Declaration, MakeAmericansFreeAgain.com and The New Declaration of Independence available at WeThePatriotsUSA.org also I failed to mention StopMedicalDiscrimination.org another petition against vaccination TYRRANY...petition to stand against forced experimental vaccines
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