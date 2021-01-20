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PATRIOTS PLAN TO TAKE BACK THE COUNTRY FROM DANGEROUS MARXIST TECHNOCRATS W/ DAVE HODGES
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1028 views • January 20, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio



Dave Hodges rejoins the program to discuss the intel he has received on the Patriots plans to retake the country. He believes the country is in the process of being taken over by very dangerous Marxist technocrats that are determined to remove Christians, Conservatives, and anyone who will challenge their plans. The behavior we have been seeing already; violent riots, destroyed cities, stolen elections, mass censorship, propaganda and planned COVID camps is only the beginning of what they have planned. Subscribers can see the 2nd part of this interview on https://SarahWestall.tv or on https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall

You can hear more of Dave Hodges on his website at TheCommonSenseShow.com or join his subscription service at TheCommonSenseShow.TV

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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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irantrumpobamatreasontexasrussiaisraelchinawarcanadainsurrection actcommunistsriotselection fraudsarah westallexterminatebusiness game changers radio40 generals
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy