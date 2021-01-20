PATRIOTS PLAN TO TAKE BACK THE COUNTRY FROM DANGEROUS MARXIST TECHNOCRATS W/ DAVE HODGES

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Dave Hodges rejoins the program to discuss the intel he has received on the Patriots plans to retake the country. He believes the country is in the process of being taken over by very dangerous Marxist technocrats that are determined to remove Christians, Conservatives, and anyone who will challenge their plans. The behavior we have been seeing already; violent riots, destroyed cities, stolen elections, mass censorship, propaganda and planned COVID camps is only the beginning of what they have planned. Subscribers can see the 2nd part of this interview on https://SarahWestall.tv or on https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
You can hear more of Dave Hodges on his website at TheCommonSenseShow.com or join his subscription service at TheCommonSenseShow.TV
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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio