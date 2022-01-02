Build Back Better Busted - Traitors Amongst Us

Build Back Better has been exposed as another United Nations Agenda. Questions: Why does Bill Clinton have an Office at the U.N.? How do you feel about a former U.S. President having an Active Office inside of the U.N. labeled "The Office of Special Envoy"? Is this the "office" Hillary was talking about in 2015 when being questioned by Jim Jordan about the Private Server in the Clinton's home, and or the Server that hosted ClintonEmail.com, which President "Barak Obama" (if that's even his real name) utilized as well...?So many questions... So many lies...Is this Office where they plan their 'U.N. Agendas' and gain immunity from all crimes, worldwide... That's UNusually-Special...KeyNote / PowerPoint PDF:Ten Propositions for “Building Back Better” Report by William J. Clinton (2006) PDF:UN Build Back Better (2017) PDF:Focus On Recovery (New Zealand):IRP Pre-Disaster Recovery Plan:Tsunami Special Envoy (2021):Focus On Recovery (New Zealand):IRP Pre-Disaster Recovery Plan:Tsunami Special Envoy (2021):Titans Of Liberty