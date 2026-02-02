BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
144,000 Instruction For Sealing. Wise SDA Pastors Interpret Dreams, Foolish Ignore. Elijah The Rain
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
48 followers
19 views • 18 hours ago

144,000 Instruction For Sealing. Wise SDA Pastors Interpret Dreams, Foolish Pastors Ignore Dreams. Elijah Is The Rain. Many Seventh Day Adventist Pastors have no dreams because of sin in the life and lacking the Holy Spirit. Wise Virgins Have Oil In Their Lamps, therefore they have dreams Before Probation Closes for the SDA Church.


SDA Pastors With No Dreams Are Foolish Virgins. They Prophesy Out Of Their Own Hearts With Lies

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHqo4OKwQ7s


#1440000

#SDA

#Dreams

#Elijah

#LatterRain

#LoudCry

#VisionsAndDreams

#PropheticDream


Strait Testimony Playlist https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0mRs0oOGBtNfXciXas2rKI&si=Szxu-cUHHNS9OeXr


ProphesyAgainTV SDA Apostasy: Common Sense Protection. Ellen White, Guns, Firearms. Andrew Henriques https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QMrNeitzsQ


ProphesyAgainTV Apostasy Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm1dCXpxC025pZJ4KvnO04sv&si=l_n6a9tRKV_H9TIz


Ellen White Is Not Elijah, He's A Man. Reject Him & You're Lost. 2 SDA Prophets In Invest. Judgment https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTsgzV_MDm8


ProphesyAgainTV: Andrew Henriques Funeral TBD. Present Truth SDA Pastor Violates God's Law. Gossip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gM2NbhXH0Pw


JR Cofer’s Death Prophesied In Bible Prophecy. Amar'e Stoudemire Embraces Sabbath. Biden Visits Asia https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9serxCaBLA


3 SDA Pastors Will Die In 1 Month. Feed The Flock of the SDA Slaughter. Cutting Down Christmas Trees https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrdC7ul6oto


Prophetic Dreams Of David House Playlist https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm15AMD7tYtW-mKYcRb3I53g&si=3fkcmiX9U34emBpt


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

dreamssdaseventh day adventistelijah the prophetspirit of prophecyelijahprophetic dreamwise virginsprophetic dreamsellen whitesda churchloud crytestimony of jesuslatter rainvisions and dreams1440000144000 sealedsda pastorslast day elijahsda prophetsealing the 144000foolish viriginsparable of the virginselijah the raininterpreting dreams
