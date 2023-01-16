https://gettr.com/post/p257rplfa96
2023.01.15 The process of ending the CCP has reached a turning point now, with the US, Europe and Japan joining hands. Insiders of the CCP gradually know that their Party is over, and it's up to the New Federal State of China and our fellow fighters within the Party to take it down. Destroying the CCP by itself, don't count on other fantasies.
灭共进程到了历史拐点，美日欧只是助攻。内部的人逐渐都知道共产党大势已去。
靠我们新中国联邦才能灭共，靠我们在国内体制内的战友才能灭共，以共灭共，千万不要有其它幻想。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.