Ben Bergquam Interviews the Residents Of East Palestine: Chemicals Still Present
Bannons War Room | Ben Bergquam Interviews the Residents Of East Palestine, Ohio and discovers that many are still sick, the EPA says everything is normal and fine. They have performed independent tests and panels and things are not fine, not normal. 

Aired On: 2/16/2024


war roomohiosteve bannonben bergquameast palestine

