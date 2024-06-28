Downed Quadcopter flying deep into Belarus from Ukraine

Border guards shot down a quadcopter that was flying from Ukrainian territory deep into Belarus

On June 26, a border guard from the Mozyr border detachment in the Elsky district of the Gomel region prevented a quadcopter from violating the airspace 150 meters from the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. When analyzing video files on a flash card, it was revealed that the unmanned aerial vehicle was conducting reconnaissance of industrial facilities and border infrastructure.

According to the State Border Committee of Belarus, the presence of units of the so-called “Russian Volunteer Corps” was noticed in the area of ​​​​responsibility of the Zhitomir border detachment. There is active reconnaissance activity, including approaching the border with Belarus.

In addition, the day before, in the same direction, a cache with components for making improvised explosive devices was discovered in the same area. Containers with plastic explosives, fuses and detonators were found in the cache.