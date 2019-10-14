© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Straight - Arkansas - Class 1 of 3
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
132 views • October 14, 2019
Notes copied from original upload: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-0rYeGlWw4
"On my channel this is Part 1 of 3 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChI_AjKD4WlBZ9shPu8uGuw
This is David Straight in Arkansas, Fayetteville on September 06, 2019
This video and credit belongs to Daniel Joseph here is the link to the original videos and Daniels Channel:
part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D98UF...
part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_H7Ti...
I reached out to daniel and asked if I could share his work. I have raised the volume so that issue has been resolved in this upload. I have also combined in this video part 1 and part 2 of Davids presentation in Arkansas. I will be combining the next parts in 2 other parts along with editing and volume restoratio. This information needs to be shared.
Please dont forget to subscribe to Daniels Josephs youtube channel. And if you are wondering where I am getting all my knowlege from. It be a good idea to start watching and following David. This is the valuable information the corporation does not want you to know. You are we the people. You are state nationals with limited diplomatic immunity.. If you are not in public office. Then you are not a citizen. Nor a resident, or even a person. You are sui juris. Which means of ones own rights. Your a man or a women. Endowed by your creator with certain unalienable rights. A state national is a party to the The constitution of the United States of America and the Bill of Rights. If your a citizen, a person, and a resident then you are bound by all their rules, codes, statues,ordinances,, regulations, polices and executive orders. Government tells government what to do. People tell government how to run governent. Just rememeber one thing that our Declaration of Independence in 1776 says, government was instituted among men.
Again on my channel :
part 1 and 2 of Daniels Josephs videos will be combined,
3 and 4 combined,
and 5 and 6 combined,
I will upload 3 videos of this presentation in total.
All will be edited so that the presentation will be uninterrupted and volume will be raised".
"On my channel this is Part 1 of 3 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChI_AjKD4WlBZ9shPu8uGuw
This is David Straight in Arkansas, Fayetteville on September 06, 2019
This video and credit belongs to Daniel Joseph here is the link to the original videos and Daniels Channel:
part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D98UF...
part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_H7Ti...
I reached out to daniel and asked if I could share his work. I have raised the volume so that issue has been resolved in this upload. I have also combined in this video part 1 and part 2 of Davids presentation in Arkansas. I will be combining the next parts in 2 other parts along with editing and volume restoratio. This information needs to be shared.
Please dont forget to subscribe to Daniels Josephs youtube channel. And if you are wondering where I am getting all my knowlege from. It be a good idea to start watching and following David. This is the valuable information the corporation does not want you to know. You are we the people. You are state nationals with limited diplomatic immunity.. If you are not in public office. Then you are not a citizen. Nor a resident, or even a person. You are sui juris. Which means of ones own rights. Your a man or a women. Endowed by your creator with certain unalienable rights. A state national is a party to the The constitution of the United States of America and the Bill of Rights. If your a citizen, a person, and a resident then you are bound by all their rules, codes, statues,ordinances,, regulations, polices and executive orders. Government tells government what to do. People tell government how to run governent. Just rememeber one thing that our Declaration of Independence in 1776 says, government was instituted among men.
Again on my channel :
part 1 and 2 of Daniels Josephs videos will be combined,
3 and 4 combined,
and 5 and 6 combined,
I will upload 3 videos of this presentation in total.
All will be edited so that the presentation will be uninterrupted and volume will be raised".
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.