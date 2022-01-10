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Radionics Radio - Radionics in Relation to Sound (Part One)
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59 views • January 10, 2022
Radionics Radio is a project by Resonance FM's Sound and Music Embedded Composer in Residence Daniel Wilson. It draws on the radionic idea that thoughts can be intuitively linked to clusters of frequencies. From this, it is possible to explore unusual alternative tuning systems supposedly embodying certain thoughts. The Radionics Radio EP will be released by Sub Rosa in the summer of 2016.
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