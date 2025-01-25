BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gaza Strip, four Israeli female captives were released in the second round today, took place - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 3 months ago

Today in the Gaza Strip, the second episode of the hostage release took place - in the capital of the Palestinian enclave, members of the military wing of Hamas (the "Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades") handed over four Israeli captives to the International Red Cross.


Unlike the previous release, this time the entire event was much better organized: a significant number of the population was gathered in a guarded area, a stage was erected in the center of it, and a separate place was allocated for the Red Cross vehicles.


The captives themselves, dressed in military uniforms, were brought out onto the stage with a poster praising the Palestinians' war against Israel. And all this was watched by both the thousands-strong crowd of gathered civilians and the lenses of cameras located in several places.


🔻The purpose of such a ceremony is straightforward - to demonstrate the power of Hamas and the widespread support of the movement by the population. At the same time, in the Arabic-language segment, the militants are presented as victors in the confrontation with the Israelis, widely distributing today's footage as confirmation of this.

#Israel #Palestine

@rybar

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy