What is Rebellion?

The greatest act of rebellion is not with a gun, it is with the tongue. You rebel by speaking the forbidden.

What is forbidden?The forbidden — the true crime of our age — is to identity the enemy.The enemy is Satan’s synagogue.

The devil works through his children.

Satan’s synagogue and the devil’s children are the Jews. (Rev 3:9, John 8:44).

The greatest act of rebellion is to open one’s mouth decalring that: “The soldiers of Satan are those who call themselves Jews”

Rebellion against Satan is punishable by death: Jews murdered Jesus Christ because He was the threat to Jewish power (John 11:48). Jews murdered the Christians in the book of Acts because Christians were a threat to their power and control. The Bolsheviks (the Jews) murdered Christians in Russia because they were a threat to to their power. The Cultural Marxist (the Jews) suppress the Holy Scriptures because Jews/Marxists are Satan’s Vanguard, his synagogue, his children.

We are enslaved to the degree that we self-censor our tongue, our pen, and our thoughts. Rebellion begins between the ears and simply cannot be stopped by any person other than ourselves.

We remain enslaved because we are cowards.

Does rebellion (speaking) put Christians in danger? Of course. If we are not in danger from the Jew, then Christians have either completed the task of building Christian nations (which is not the case), or we have surrendered to the Jew.

We have surrendered to the Jew. We side with them. We protect them. We call them “God’s chosen” when Christ called them the devil’s children (John 8:44).

A Christian is required to defy the Jew and say what is forbidden by the Jew. There is no third path.

We overcome the devil and his children by the blood of the Lamb, the word of our testimony, and not loving our lives even unto death.

The Blood of the Lamb has been provided.

We must stop fearing death.

We defy the fear of death by the word of our testimony — by saying the forbidden, by naming Satan’s forces on earth, the Jews.

Rebellion against Satan is a fundamental requirement of every Christian. Pastors are required to lead the fight against the devil’s children. Failure to do so is cowardice in the face of the enemy — a crime punishable by death.

So death is really your only option, Pastor.

Either death at the Judgment Day for siding with the Jews (ask Judas Iscariot about that). Or death and suffering at the hands of the Jews in this life. Ask Jesus, James, Stephen and the men and women of Hebrews 11:36-38).

There is no third path for you in this life.

Fritz Berggren

www.bloodandfaith.com