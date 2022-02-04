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Zuckerberg Loses $29 Billion Today: META SHARES CRASH (2022)
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70 views • February 04, 2022
DarylLawsonLive.com
Isa 41:10 Don't be afraid, for I am with you. Don't be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with My victorious right hand.
Isa 41:11 "See, all your angry enemies lie there, confused and humiliated. Anyone who opposes you will die and come to nothing.
Isa 41:12 You will look in vain for those who tried to conquer you. Those who attack you will come to nothing.
Isa 41:10 Don't be afraid, for I am with you. Don't be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with My victorious right hand.
Isa 41:11 "See, all your angry enemies lie there, confused and humiliated. Anyone who opposes you will die and come to nothing.
Isa 41:12 You will look in vain for those who tried to conquer you. Those who attack you will come to nothing.
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