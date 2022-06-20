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Zee Media: vaccines in the air, rentless poisoning of humanity with dane wigington and about vaccination certificate in form tattoes
Truth by Nithin Thampi
Truth by Nithin Thampi
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472 views • June 20, 2022

Hi sisters, brothers and ex-muslims who accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour. This video is about the zee media vaccines in the air, rentless poisoning of humanity with dane wigington and about vaccination certificate in form tattoes. Be aware of artificial products even if it is a milk that may contain ingredients of covid-19 mrna vaccines. Be aware of traitors among unvaccinated. if you can try to do feasts and festivals of jews ,their jewish blessings used in their festivals also including sabbath and be aware of what you consume into your body. Try to store foods and drinking waters as much you can before the cyberpandemic comes, understand truth because the word of God says that truth shall let you free. if you have any doubt on these topics search it all on google/microsoft bing or duckduckgo.com and you may have to scroll down or change result pages displayed below web page because you will not find the right information about these topic. Within few hours the links regarding to these topics will be given below.


LINKS:-  https://zeeemedia.com/interview/dane-wigington-vaccines-in-the-air-relentless-poisoning-of-humanity/,  https://tottnews.com/2020/05/14/immunity-passports-vaccine-tracking/,  https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/needle-free-air-powered-covid-vaccine-trial-begins-in-uk-2651331,  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9UAqD8JiWYk,  https://theconversation.com/covid-variants-we-spoke-to-the-experts-designing-a-single-vaccine-to-defeat-them-all-165641,  https://www.diosvax.com/media,  https://www.diosvax.com/. 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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