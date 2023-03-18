Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





Scientific PROOF That Turpentine Is NOT A Toxic Paint Stripper! - https://bit.ly/3Wd571c

What Is The Safe Type Of Turpentine To Use Internally? - https://bit.ly/3DIeQE2

Should You Take Turpentine With Castor Oil Or Sugar? - https://bit.ly/3qIgYG5

Turpentine Protocol Videos: https://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html





Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





All The Turpentine Detox Symptoms!





Turpentine oil is a potent detoxifying and healing natural oil that has a broad spectrum of detox and healing benefits.





But is Turpentine safe to be ingesting or not? Well, this depends upon many different things including where you searched for this answer and I have made this video "Is It Safe To Ingest Turpentine?" to fully share with you all the reasons why it may or may not be safe for you to ingest it.





If you want to learn all about this topic extensively make sure to watch this video "Is It Safe To Ingest Turpentine?" from start to finish!





My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno