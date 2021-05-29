© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CRITICALLY THINKING WITH DR. SHERRI TENPENNY & DR. LARRY PALEVSKY - MAY 27, 2021 SPECIAL EDITION 5
Follow
5
Share
Report
253 views • May 29, 2021
Critically Thinking featuring: Dr.Tenpenny & Dr Palevsky with Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Lee Merritt & Dr. Christiane Northrup
Moderated by Maureen McDonnell
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
Credit to Kristall
Source: https://brandnewtube.com/v/T…
Moderated by Maureen McDonnell
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
Credit to Kristall
Source: https://brandnewtube.com/v/T…
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.