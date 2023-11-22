THANKSGIVING 2023;

Though our world is being overrun by evil and lies are around every corner, remain steadfast and strong in the plan of GOD. Rejoice in the power and plan of God, never allow Satan to have the victory of depression or fear manipulating your life. Be grateful for all GOD has done and is doing each and every day. As a Believer you are on the winning team.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.