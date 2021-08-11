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LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: Eduardo Bolsonaro on Election Security in the US and Brazil
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471 views • August 11, 2021
Speaking from Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium, Eduardo Bolsanaro, member of the Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies and son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro, talks with William F. Jasper of The New American magazine about the importance of election security. In Brazil as in the United States, election security and the use of electronic voting machines has led to calls for greater transparency, an issue championed by Mr. Bolsanaro.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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