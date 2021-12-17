© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nurse Whistleblower on Babies Being Effected by Shots and Observations
Follow
5
Share
Report
715 views • December 17, 2021
Stew Peters speaks with a Nurse Whistleblower on the health of new born babies that has her very worried about their life going forward.
Credit Stew Peters Show
stewpeters.tv
Credit Stew Peters Show
stewpeters.tv
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.